Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A5

March 30, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Gang prosecutions

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 30, 2021 | Print Edition

About 149,000 individuals involved in organized and gang-related crimes were arrested and 230,000 have been prosecuted since 2018, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.

Procuratorial departments disapproved arrests of 11,237 individuals and withdrew the charges of 2,814 after reviewing evidence during this period.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿