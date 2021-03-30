The story appears on
Page A5
March 30, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Gang prosecutions
About 149,000 individuals involved in organized and gang-related crimes were arrested and 230,000 have been prosecuted since 2018, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.
Procuratorial departments disapproved arrests of 11,237 individuals and withdrew the charges of 2,814 after reviewing evidence during this period.
