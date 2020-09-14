Advanced Search

September 14, 2020

Gaofen launch fails

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 14, 2020 | Print Edition

Optical remote-sensing satellite Jilin-1 Gaofen 02C, which was launched aboard the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 1:02pm on Saturday, failed to enter the preset orbit.

Abnormal performance was identified during the rocket’s flight, said the launch center.

The cause of the failure is under investigation.

