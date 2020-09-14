The story appears on
September 14, 2020
Gaofen launch fails
Optical remote-sensing satellite Jilin-1 Gaofen 02C, which was launched aboard the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 1:02pm on Saturday, failed to enter the preset orbit.
Abnormal performance was identified during the rocket’s flight, said the launch center.
The cause of the failure is under investigation.
