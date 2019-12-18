The story appears on
Page A6
December 18, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Gas blast kills 14 miners in Guizhou
Fourteen miners were found dead and two others remained trapped underground after a coal and gas explosion in a coal mine in southwest China’s Guizhou Province early yesterday, local authorities said.
The accident happened about 1:30am at the Guanglong Coal Mine in Anlong County, when 23 workers were working underground.
Seven workers have been lifted to safety, while 14 have been confirmed dead and two others remained trapped.
An emergency response has been activated and rescue work and an investigation are underway.
