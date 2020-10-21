Advanced Search

October 21, 2020

Gas blast kills 4

Source: Xinhua | 00:38 UTC+8 October 21, 2020 | Print Edition

Four people have been killed and another injured in a gas explosion in a coal mine in north China’s Shanxi Province, local authorities said yesterday. The blast happened in the mine owned by Lu’an Group about 2am. An investigation is underway. The mine has an annual production capacity of 1.2 million tons.

