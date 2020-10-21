The story appears on
October 21, 2020
Gas blast kills 4
Four people have been killed and another injured in a gas explosion in a coal mine in north China’s Shanxi Province, local authorities said yesterday. The blast happened in the mine owned by Lu’an Group about 2am. An investigation is underway. The mine has an annual production capacity of 1.2 million tons.
