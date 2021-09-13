Advanced Search

September 13, 2021

Gas cylinder blast kills 8

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 13, 2021 | Print Edition

An explosion and fire caused by liquefied gas cylinder leakage killed eight people and injured five others on Saturday in a residential building in the city of Dalian, northeast China’s Liaoning Province.

The accident happened about midnight in the city’s Pulandian District.

Nation
