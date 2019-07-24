Gas leak kills 5

Home » Nation

Five people were killed and another four injured by gas poisoning at a biochemical company in Huailai County in north China’s Hebei Province on Monday afternoon, local authorities said yesterday.

The accident occurred at about 4:30pm when workers were cleaning a sewage tank at the Great Wall Biochemical Engineering Co, according to the county’s publicity department. Five people were killed, and another four are in stable condition. The cause is under investigation.