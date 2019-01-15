Advanced Search

January 15, 2019

Gas leak rectified

Source: Xinhua | 00:07 UTC+8 January 15, 2019 | Print Edition

Authorities in east China’s Shandong Province said a gas leak aboard a South Korean liquified petroleum gas carrier was rectified yesterday morning. The city government of Dongying said a South Korean ship 25 kilometers off Dongying Port reported a gas leak about 10:30am on Saturday. Experts were sent to the ship to fix the problem.

