Gas leak rectified

The story appears on
Page A6
January 15, 2019
Free for subscribers
Authorities in east China’s Shandong Province said a gas leak aboard a South Korean liquified petroleum gas carrier was rectified yesterday morning. The city government of Dongying said a South Korean ship 25 kilometers off Dongying Port reported a gas leak about 10:30am on Saturday. Experts were sent to the ship to fix the problem.
