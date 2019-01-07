The story appears on
Page A6
January 7, 2019
Free for subscribers
Generic drug research
China will publish a list of generic drugs before the end of June and encourage pharmaceutical companies to research and produce them. The list will be updated at the end of every year starting from 2020, according to a work plan jointly issued by 12 government departments including the National Health Commission. Key generic technologies of major chemical and biological medicines on the list will be incorporated into national plans for research and development, according to the plan.
