Germany keen on closer China ties

Germany and China vowed in Berlin to uphold multilateralism on international affairs and to promote bilateral ties.

The remarks were made when German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier met visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday.

Steinmeier stressed that Germany always attaches great importance to its relations with China, and is willing to maintain closer and lasting ties with China, which is especially necessary under the current tense international situation.

Germany reaffirms its one-China principle, and its position of multilateralism in international affairs, said the president, adding that Germany disagrees with the so-called “decoupling,” and doesn’t want the world to be divided against each other.

Wang said that when the prevention and control of COVID-19 have become a regular practice, his visit to Germany and Europe shows that China values its relations with Germany and Europe.

China is willing to work together with Germany and the European Union to prepare for important agenda for the next stage — on the one hand, strengthening international cooperation against the coronavirus, such as vaccine development and application, to overcome the pandemic; on the other hand, upholding and practicing multilateralism and opposing unilateral bullying, to safeguard the basic norms governing international relations and the international fairness and justice, said Wang.

At a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. Wang said they had candid, in-depth and friendly talks, which boosted mutual trust and generated fruitful results. Today’s world is faced with three crucial choices — between multilateralism and unilateralism, between openness and seclusion, and between cooperation and confrontation, he said.

The first major task for China and Germany, Wang said, is to promote global unity against the COVID-19 pandemic and facilitate world economic recovery.

To this end, both countries should continue supporting the work of the World Health Organization, and say no to erroneous words and deeds that are harmful to global cooperation against COVID-19, he said.

In the meantime, both should further implement the consensus of the Group of 20 summit, provide assistance to less-developed regions including Africa, and in particular help make COVID-19 vaccines, once available, a global public good, Wang said.

Momentum of recovery

The pandemic has already caused an impact on the global industrial and supply chain, while so-called “decoupling” and “de-globalization” will only weaken the momentum of a global economic recovery, he said.

China and Germany will maintain openness to each other and strengthen cooperation in such areas as trade and investment, health and hygiene, clean energy and digital economy, so as to contribute to stable operation of the global supply chain, Wang said.

The second major task for China and Germany, Wang said, is to jointly make China-EU relations more stable and mature.

China will faithfully support the European integration process, remain a trustworthy strategic partner as Europe strives for unity and development, and support a bigger role of Europe in international affairs, he said.

Wang said China has high expectations for the development of China-EU relations during Germany’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of this year.

Both sides will prepare for important political agenda for the next stage, deepen cooperation in climate change, green development, digital economy and public health, and conclude negotiations of China-EU investment agreement, Wang said.

Thirdly, the two countries should work together to practice multilateralism and oppose the waging of a “new Cold War,” Wang said. China-Germany and China-Europe share far more common interests than differences, and are partners rather than rivals, said the Chinese minister, adding China and Europe have different social systems and ideologies, but China is always opposed to the export of ideologies, let alone competition of social systems.