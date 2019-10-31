The story appears on
October 31, 2019
Get your flu shot
Chinese health authorities yesterday suggested flu vaccinations for children, the elderly, patients with chronic diseases and medical workers before the peak season of the disease arrives.
China’s peak flu season is in December and January, said Feng Zijian, deputy director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It takes two to four weeks for humans to develop antibodies after vaccination, which are expected to provide protection for six to eight months.
