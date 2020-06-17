The story appears on
Giant pandas introduce themselves to public
Four giant pandas officially met the public at the Jiuzhaigou Panda Park in southwest China’s Sichuan Province yesterday.
The four pandas, Xin Xin, Tian Tian, Hai Hai and Xiao Liwu (meaning “little gift” in Chinese), came from two bases under the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda on October 31, 2019.
Xiao Liwu was born in San Diego in the United States in 2012 and relocated to Sichuan in May of last year.
Located at an average altitude of 2,380 meters in Jiuzhaigou County in the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, the park covers an area of 3,220 square meters and is a base for the protection, research and publicity of giant pandas.
According to the latest national wild panda survey published in 2015, there are 31 wild giant pandas in Jiuzhaigou.
