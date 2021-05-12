The story appears on
Page A8
May 12, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Gigabyte apologizes after post backlashes
Taiwan computer hardware producer Gigabyte apologized yesterday after posting on its website that it does not choose “low-cost and low-quality” outsourcing to Chinese mainland, blaming the error on sloppy internal management.
An introduction about the Gigabyte’s eSports laptop series “Aero” claimed that Gigabyte implements strict quality control and manufactures its laptops on the Taiwan island instead of the Chinese mainland, where product quality is low.
After the statements were discovered by Chinese netizens, the Communist Youth League of China posted on Weibo: “Gigabyte, who gave you the courage to say this?”
The hardware manufacturer, established in 1986, quickly issued an apology on Weibo, saying it has established production lines across the mainland, accounting for more than 90 percent of its total output.
“Gigabyte is proud of the quality of products made on the mainland,” it said in the statement, adding the company will strengthen internal management among its staff.
On e-commerce platforms JD.com and Suning, search results for Gigabyte products were blank yesterday afternoon.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.