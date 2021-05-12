Gigabyte apologizes after post backlashes

Home » Nation

Taiwan computer hardware producer Gigabyte apologized yesterday after posting on its website that it does not choose “low-cost and low-quality” outsourcing to Chinese mainland, blaming the error on sloppy internal management.

An introduction about the Gigabyte’s eSports laptop series “Aero” claimed that Gigabyte implements strict quality control and manufactures its laptops on the Taiwan island instead of the Chinese mainland, where product quality is low.

After the statements were discovered by Chinese netizens, the Communist Youth League of China posted on Weibo: “Gigabyte, who gave you the courage to say this?”

The hardware manufacturer, established in 1986, quickly issued an apology on Weibo, saying it has established production lines across the mainland, accounting for more than 90 percent of its total output.

“Gigabyte is proud of the quality of products made on the mainland,” it said in the statement, adding the company will strengthen internal management among its staff.

On e-commerce platforms JD.com and Suning, search results for Gigabyte products were blank yesterday afternoon.