Global big data expo set for May

An international expo on big data will take place in Guiyang, the capital of southwest China’s Guizhou Province, from May 26 to 29.

According to its executive committee, the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 will take place online and offline.

The expo started soliciting cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements in the field of big data globally yesterday.

Companies, colleges, and universities, as well as scientific research institutions, industrial organizations, and individuals are welcome to present their works in black technology, new products, general technology, and business models.

A special award will acknowledge big data technological achievements in COVID-19 prevention, control, and treatment.