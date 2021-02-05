Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

February 5, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Global big data expo set for May

Source: Xinhua | 00:20 UTC+8 February 5, 2021 | Print Edition

An international expo on big data will take place in Guiyang, the capital of southwest China’s Guizhou Province, from May 26 to 29.

According to its executive committee, the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 will take place online and offline.

The expo started soliciting cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements in the field of big data globally yesterday.

Companies, colleges, and universities, as well as scientific research institutions, industrial organizations, and individuals are welcome to present their works in black technology, new products, general technology, and business models.

A special award will acknowledge big data technological achievements in COVID-19 prevention, control, and treatment.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿