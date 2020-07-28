Advanced Search

July 28, 2020

Goodbye analogue TV

Source: Xinhua | 00:07 UTC+8 July 28, 2020 | Print Edition

With China’s terrestrial digital television network fully in place, wireless analog TV will be a thing of the past by the end of this year, says the National Radio and Television Administration.

China will usher in the era of digital TV, marking major progress in public broadcasting. Cable TV and direct-broadcast satellite services now cover 210 million and 130 million households respectively.

Nation
