The story appears on
Page A5
July 28, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Goodbye analogue TV
With China’s terrestrial digital television network fully in place, wireless analog TV will be a thing of the past by the end of this year, says the National Radio and Television Administration.
China will usher in the era of digital TV, marking major progress in public broadcasting. Cable TV and direct-broadcast satellite services now cover 210 million and 130 million households respectively.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.