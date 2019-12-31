The story appears on
December 31, 2019
Govt acts to boost mobile app security
China issued a circular yesterday to further clarify personal information violations on mobile phone apps.
The document was released to provide a reference to netizens and Internet application operators, said the Cyberspace Administration of China.
The document classified illegal personal information collection into six possible conditions, including collecting information without clarifying the purpose, method and range, as well as collection and use of personal information without permission of Internet users.
App developers must provide a privacy policy and inform users while collecting information like identification numbers, bank accounts and locations.
It is also illegal to ask permission too often, collect information out of the permitted range, or set Internet user’s approval by default.
