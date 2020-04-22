Govt backs arrest of HK activists

Home » Nation

A central government spokesperson yesterday expressed firm support for the arrest of 15 suspects including Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and Martin Lee Chu-ming by Hong Kong police.

The spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council called it a normal law enforcement action to maintain the rule of law, order and social justice in Hong Kong.

The US and British governments and certain politicians have shown unusual concern about the arrests and hurried to make irresponsible remarks, the spokesperson noted. They tried to embellish the suspects’ organization and planning of and participation in illegal assemblies in total disregard of the fact that illegal assemblies and processions turned into extreme violence last year.

They overtly exculpated the suspects for law-breaking acts, slandered the legitimate actions of the police as “politicized law enforcement,” and even openly asked the police to drop charges and put political pressure on Hong Kong police and judiciary authorities under the pretext of the so-called “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act,” the spokesperson said.

“This is a wanton trampling of human rights and the rule of law in Hong Kong, a blatant interference in the judicial independence and the high degree of autonomy of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and a gross interference in China’s internal affairs and sovereignty,” the spokesperson said. “It once again exposed the political plot of some US and British forces to back anti-China plotters. We strongly condemn and firmly oppose it.”