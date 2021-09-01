The story appears on
Page A8
September 1, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Govt sets new rules to help kids
A new set of regulations stipulated by the Ministry of Education take effect today to strengthen the protection of minors at Chinese schools.
The regulations issued by the ministry in June require the establishment of a zero-tolerance handling mechanism for bullying, sexual assault and harassment against students, and clarify the situations and rules to identify bullying in schools.
Ordering schools to strengthen homework management to avoid overburdening students, the regulations stipulate that compulsory education schools should not organize study sessions during statutory national holidays, rest days, winter and summer holidays.
The document also outlines a series of requirements to regulate the behavior of faculty and staff, banning them from requesting or accepting money or valuables from students and their parents, and from accepting banquets or other benefits.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.