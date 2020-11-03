Advanced Search

November 3, 2020

Grand Canal on show

Source: Xinhua | 00:19 UTC+8 November 3, 2020 | Print Edition

An exhibition on the Grand Canal, a vast and significant waterway connecting northern and southern China, has opened at the National Museum of China in Beijing.

With a history of more than 2,500 years, the Grand Canal is the world’s longest man-made waterway.

It stretches from Beijing to Hangzhou, the capital of east China’s Zhejiang Province, near Shanghai.

