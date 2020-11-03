The story appears on
Page A5
November 3, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Grand Canal on show
An exhibition on the Grand Canal, a vast and significant waterway connecting northern and southern China, has opened at the National Museum of China in Beijing.
With a history of more than 2,500 years, the Grand Canal is the world’s longest man-made waterway.
It stretches from Beijing to Hangzhou, the capital of east China’s Zhejiang Province, near Shanghai.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.