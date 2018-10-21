Green way to push poverty alleviation

Home » Nation

Environmental and ecological protection will play a bigger role in pushing poverty alleviation, according to China’s environment authority.

Emphasis will be placed on developing the ecological economy, particularly ecological tourism and agriculture, health care and elderly care, the organic food industry as well as the ecology recovery industry, Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment Zhuang Guotai told a poverty alleviation forum.

Ecological recovery will focus on returning farmland to forests and grasslands as well as on wetland protection and water treatment.

To improve the livelihoods of those living under the national poverty line and to provide better infrastructure for countryside tourism, green heating systems will be introduced and water quality enhanced in an environmental revamp of village neighborhoods.

On top of promoting organic farming and countryside tourism, local governments will include people in poverty-stricken areas in environmental protection undertakings to raise their incomes.