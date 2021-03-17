Advanced Search

March 17, 2021

Grottoes closed

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 17, 2021 | Print Edition

The UNESCO World Heritage site Mogao Grottoes in northwest China’s Gansu Province were closed to the public yesterday after the province was hit by the heaviest sandstorm in 10 years on Monday.

To ensure the safety of tourists and the cultural relics, Mogao Grottoes decided to temporarily close, said the Dunhuang Academy, adding that reopening will be announced after the storm passes.

The Gansu department of ecology and environment said the dusty weather will last until around tomorrow.

