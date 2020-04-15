The story appears on
Groundbreaking plane takes test flight
China’s independently developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft has conducted test flights over the sea, its developer said yesterday.
It represents a major step forward before the plane conducts its first takeoff from sea, which is planned within the year, said the state-owned plane maker Aviation Industry Corporation of China.
Through the test flights, crew members familiarized themselves with the airspace and marine environment for the upcoming test flights.
Codenamed “Kunlong,” the AG600 is designed to be the world’s largest amphibious aircraft. Its development represents a Chinese breakthrough in this field.
The AG600 conducted its maiden flight in December 2017 and completed its first takeoff and landing on water in October 2018.
It is also part of China’s key project of developing three large airplane models, together with the Y-20 large transporter and C919 single-aisle passenger airplane.
As a large-scale special-purpose civil aircraft, the AG600 is developed to meet the country’s demands in strengthening the emergency rescue system.
The AG600 is capable of carrying out multiple amphibious missions, such as fighting forest fires, conducting water rescues and monitoring the marine environment.
After completing its first taking off from the sea, the AG600 team will conduct related over-sea test flights.
