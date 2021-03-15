The story appears on
Page A2
March 15, 2021
Free for subscribers
Groundless slanders on HK affairs criticized
China expresses its strong condemnation of and firm opposition to “groundless slanders” and blatant interference in China’s internal affairs by some politicians, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Britain said on Saturday.
Responding to a statement by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and another joint statement by the Group of Seven foreign ministers and the High Representative of the European Union, both on issues related to Hong Kong, the spokesperson said that the authority of China’s National People’s Congress’s decision to improve the electoral system of Hong Kong “brooks no challenge.”
Improving the electoral system in Hong Kong and implementing the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong” will promote the sound development of the democratic system in Hong Kong, better safeguard the rights, interests and freedoms of Hong Kong citizens, and ensure the steady and sustained practice of “one country, two systems,” said the spokesperson.
Moreover, the so-called “China breaches the Sino-British Joint Declaration” is a non issue, the spokesperson said, adding that the core content of the Joint Declaration is to ensure China resumes exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong and its historical mission was completed at the handover.
“The UK has no sovereignty, jurisdiction or right of ‘supervision’ over Hong Kong after the handover, and it has no so-called ‘obligations’ to Hong Kong citizens.”
