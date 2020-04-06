The story appears on
Page A5
April 6, 2020
Guangxi closes border to foreign travel
SOUTH China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, which borders Vietnam, has suspended cross-border passenger movement and restricted exit of citizens from the country amid concerns of an increase in the imported novel coronavirus cases.
It has closed most ports except for a few being used for freight, the Guangxi health commission said.
Regions around China’s porous borders with Southeast Asia have been scrambling to plug border gaps as thousands flood into a country seen as a safe haven in the global war against the disease.
Guangxi’s recent move does not allow Chinese citizens, including those living near the border areas, to leave China through land or waterways transportation.
Businesses involved in foreign aid projects, foreign investment, technical support and emergency medical assistance have to submit a written application and a list of exit personnel to the epidemic prevention and control headquarters in the district where the exit port is located, and leave the country collectively after approval.
And crew on inbound ships from overseas are not allowed to disembark, according to the notice.
“It is strictly forbidden for Chinese ships and foreign ships to conduct maritime transactions and supplies, and illegal employment of foreign personnel to work in our ships is strictly prohibited,” the statement said.
Drivers of Vietnamese trucks are limited to unloading yard activities and all drivers have to return to Vietnam the same day.
The general public is encouraged to report illegal immigration with offers for cash rewards between 3,000 yuan (US$90) and 10,000 yuan, according to the statement.
