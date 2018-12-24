Advanced Search

December 24, 2018

Guangzhou swine fever

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 24, 2018 | Print Edition

A NEW case of African swine fever has been confirmed in Guangzhou, in the southern province of Guangdong, by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

On a farm of more than 6,000 pigs in Guangzhou’s Huangpu District, nine pigs have died after being infected with the viral disease, the ministry said, citing a China Animal Disease Control Center report.

Local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block transportation, cull and disinfect the affected pigs.

African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease that infects pigs but not humans or other animals.

China reported its first case in August in Liaoning Province. Later outbreaks were reported in other provincial regions.

Nation
