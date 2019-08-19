The story appears on
August 19, 2019
Gun in FedEx package
POLICE in Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province, said yesterday an investigation had been launched into a case involving a FedEx package containing a gun.
The public security bureau of Jin’an District said that it had earlier received a report that a gun was found in a FedEx package sent by a US client to a sporting goods company in Fujian. The gun has been seized by police and the investigation is underway.
