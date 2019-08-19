Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

August 19, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Gun in FedEx package

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 19, 2019 | Print Edition

POLICE in Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province, said yesterday an investigation had been launched into a case involving a FedEx package containing a gun.

The public security bureau of Jin’an District said that it had earlier received a report that a gun was found in a FedEx package sent by a US client to a sporting goods company in Fujian. The gun has been seized by police and the investigation is underway.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿