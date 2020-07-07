HK Express flights

Home » Nation

HONG Kong low-cost airline HK Express, part of the Cathay Pacific Group, said yesterday it will gradually resume flights on August 2 as Asian governments ease coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

HK Express suspended all flights in March. The carrier, which normally flies 25 routes in Asia, gave no details of its planned schedule.

Cathay’s flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways, earlier suspended 90 percent of its flights. The airline has asked staff to take unpaid leave.

Airlines in Hong Kong already were suffering from a downturn in visitors due to violent protests last year.