The story appears on
Page A2
August 17, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
HK adds 15 nations to ‘high risk’ list
Hong Kong’s government said it would upgrade 15 countries, including the United States, Spain and France, to “high risk” from “medium risk” by August 20, meaning arrivals from these countries will face lengthened quarantine due to a resurgence of the coronavirus.
The government said arrivals from Bangladesh, Cambodia, France, Greece, Iran, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the US would all face the new restrictions, according to a statement released yesterday.
Hong Kong has some of the most stringent coronavirus entry requirements globally, with arrivals from countries considered “high risk” mandated to undergo compulsory quarantine for 21 days in a designated hotel, even those who are vaccinated.
The government said there had been acute surges in the number of confirmed cases in a short period of time in many countries. “Despite large-scale vaccination programs, many places are also experiencing resurgence of the virus, which poses enormous challenges to our local anti-epidemic efforts,” the statement said.
Australia will be reclassified as “medium risk” from “low risk” from August 20, meaning that even vaccinated arrivals will need to quarantine for 14 nights unless they have a positive antibody test result conducted by a laboratory recognized by the Hong Kong government, which then allows them to do a seven-day quarantine.
Countries, including Brazil, India, and the UK, had already been classified as “high risk.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.