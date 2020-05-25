HK affairs are China’s internal matter

Home » Nation

Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs, and no external interference will be tolerated, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Wang made the remarks in response to a question on national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at a press conference yesterday.

Non-interference, as a basic norm of international relations, must be observed by all countries, Wang noted.

The central government is responsible for upholding national security, which is the same in any country, he said.

The central government holds the primary and ultimate responsibility for national security in all sub-national administrative regions, which is the basic theory and principle underpinning national sovereignty and a common practice in countries around the globe, he said.

Noting that excessive unlawful foreign meddling in Hong Kong affairs has placed China’s national security in serious jeopardy, Wang said establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security has become a pressing priority, and must be done without the slightest delay.

Wang said the draft decision targets a narrow category of acts that seriously jeopardize national security. “It does not affect the high degree of autonomy in Hong Kong. It does not affect the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents. And it does not affect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors in Hong Kong,” Wang said.

The bill will improve Hong Kong’s legal system, bring more stability, stronger rule of law, and a better business environment, Wang said.