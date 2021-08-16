The story appears on
Page A7
August 16, 2021
Free for subscribers
HK anti-China group hit
Hong Kong police said yesterday that they are actively taking follow-up action on disbanded anti-China group Civil Human Rights Front’s violation of the Societies Ordinance.
In April, the police requested the front, which announced its disbandment yesterday, to submit information of its members, activities and fund in accordance with section 15 of the Societies Ordinance.
However, the front failed to submit the requested information to the Societies Officer within the designated period of time. The police are actively taking follow-up action on the front’s violation of the ordinance. The front had never registered with the Companies Registry as a company, nor registered with the Police Licensing Office as a legal society, so it has been operating illegally.
The police reiterated that an organization and its members remain criminally liable for the offense committed, regardless of the disbandment of the organization or the resignation of its members.
The front has engaged in activities that oppose China and destabilize Hong Kong under the names of “peaceful, rational and non-violence” and “fighting for democracy.”
