July 16, 2021
HK arrivals slashed by COVID-19
The number of visitors to Hong Kong remained low in June as restrictions over cross-border travel were still in place amid the COVID-19 epidemic.
The Hong Kong Tourism Board said yesterday the provisional visitor arrivals last month was 6,200, a 57.6 percent drop year on year, with a daily average of around 207 visitors.
The cumulative visitor arrivals were around 34,000 in the first half of the year.
That was a 99 percent plunge from the corresponding period of 2020.
The HKTB also announced plans to offer another 190 free local tours to residents who have taken the vaccines after an overwhelming response received by the first round of the program, which was launched to encourage vaccination and help Hong Kong achieve herd immunity to beat the COVID-19 pandemic.
