HK book fair opens new leaf

The 31st Hong Kong Book Fair, postponed for a year due to COVID-19, opened yesterday with more than 700 exhibitors showcasing a wide range of books and literary products.

Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the largest annual literary event in one major global financial hub was themed “Inspirational and Motivational Reading,” and tagged “Reading the World — Inspiring the Mind and Refreshing the Soul.”

Opening the event, Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said reading could promote positive energy and was a good way to reduce stress, especially in the post-pandemic period.

Although the first day of this year’s book fair was not as crowded as in previous years, people’s enthusiasm for buying books was not dampened.

“My sons are having summer holidays, which, I think, is a good time to cultivate their interest in reading,” said Candy Tong, who went to the book fair with her two primary school kids.

Fai Lo, in his 60s, bought some Chinese storybooks for his 10-year-old granddaughter.

He wants to raise her reading ability.

The week-long event was more than just a trading platform.

It also presents a wide array of cultural activities online and offline.

Renowned authors from around the world were invited to share their writing experiences.

The different exhibits included one that introduced some inspirational local authors and their selected works.

And another that showcased portraits, photographs and stamps of Bruce Lee to pay tribute to the international martial arts movie star.

To reduce the risk of the pandemic, a number of preventive measures were taken by organizers.

All exhibitors and staff were required to be fully vaccinated or provide proof of negative COVID-19 testing results.

The Hong Kong Book Fair celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019, attracting about 980,000 visitors.