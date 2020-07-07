The story appears on
Page A3
July 7, 2020
Related News
HK court denies bail to protester
A HONG Kong court denied bail yesterday to the first person charged with inciting separatism and terrorism under the city’s new national security law after he carried a sign saying “Liberate Hong Kong” and drove his motorbike into police.
Tong Ying-kit, 23, was arrested after a video posted online showed him knocking over several officers at a demonstration last Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the national security legislation took effect.
The city’s government has said the protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” connotes separatism or subversion under the new law.
In rejecting bail, Chief Magistrate So Wai-tak referred to Article 42 of the new law, which states that bail will not be granted if the judge has sufficient grounds to believe the defendant will continue to endanger national security.
The case was adjourned until October 6 and Tong was remanded in custody.
Also, activists Joshua Wong and Ivan Lam pleaded not guilty to inciting others to participate in an unlawful assembly during protests last year.
Fellow activist Agnes Chow pleaded guilty to inciting others to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly and knowingly taking part in an unauthorized assembly.
