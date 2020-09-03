HK eases bans, cancels Oct fireworks

Home » Nation

HONG Kong said yesterday it would relax some coronavirus restrictions but would cancel the annual firework display to mark China’s National Day on October 1.

Effective for seven days from tomorrow, a dine-in ban for restaurants will be loosened to 10pm, while diners currently are prohibited from eating in after 9pm, Sophia Chan, secretary for food and health, said yesterday.

Gyms, massage parlors, and some indoor and outdoor stadiums can also reopen on condition of anti-disease measures, Chan said.

Hong Kong already cautiously relaxed some restrictions over social activities last week as the epidemic situation showed signs of easing. New cases stood at eight yesterday, down significantly from the peak of triple-digit growth.

Despite the loosening, mandatory mask-wearing rules in public areas and a ban on group gathering over two will continue. Chan described fighting the COVID-19 as a protracted war and called on the public to remain alert and remain social distancing.

“We have yet to see a stable situation,” she said. “Everyone must maintain a certain degree of social distancing.”

“In response to the latest situation of the COVID-19 epidemic, the National Day fireworks ... will be canceled,” the government said in a statement on the celebrations, which usually take place near the picturesque Victoria Harbor.

Chan also called on residents to actively participate in an ongoing community testing program aimed at screening asymptomatic patients. The government said more than 120,000 people took virus tests on Tuesday, the first day of the program.

Hong Kong schools will also resume face-to-face teaching from September 23.