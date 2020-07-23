HK gets strict as virus cases hit new high

Home » Nation

Hong Kong will mandate face masks in all indoor public places and add two countries including the United States to the high-risk list, as its daily increase of COVID-19 cases hit a new high yesterday.

Starting today, people will be required to wear face masks in all indoor public areas, including shopping malls, supermarkets, building lobbies and bus terminus, Sophia Chan, secretary for food and health of Hong Kong, said yesterday.

The requirement will be in place for 14 days.

The measure was endorsed at a special meeting of the Executive Council, Chan said. People are currently required to wear masks on public transport, according to an anti-disease regulation.

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection reported 113 new infections, hitting a new high since the COVID-19 outbreak and bringing the tally in Hong Kong to 2,132.

Among the new infections, 105 were local cases, including 63 with unknown infection sources.

Many new patients were suspected of being infected in nursery homes, restaurants and markets.

Hong Kong witnessed a resurgence of COVID-19 infections over the past weeks with numerous transmission chains still unknown, which, the government said in a statement, showed that Hong Kong is facing the highest risk of community outbreak since the first case was reported.

Chan said the next two weeks are crucial to Hong Kong’s anti-epidemic efforts and there could be stricter measures if the tally continues to increase.

“Hong Kong is at the most critical moment,” Chan said as she appealed for people to “cancel all the unnecessary outings.”

As many areas in the world still face a grave pandemic situation, Hong Kong will add the United States and Kazakhstan to the list of high-risk areas, effective next Wednesday. Inbound visitors who have been to those places within 14 days should provide health certificates, valid for 72 hours, before boarding. There are seven other countries already on the list, including India, the Philippines and South Africa.