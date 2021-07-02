HK joins centenary festivities

Home » Nation

HONG Kong yesterday held various events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland.

China’s national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region were hoisted and the national anthem was played at the Golden Bauhinia Square in a flag-raising ceremony held by the HKSAR government.

Helicopters flew over Victoria Harbor and a fireboat sprayed a water salute. A torch relay race was also held.

Hong Kong’s smooth return to the motherland is an important part of the CPC’s great achievements over the last 100 years, Acting Chief Executive of the HKSAR John Lee said early yesterday during the events held in celebration at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

Lee vowed continued efforts to safeguard national security, improve the implementation of “one country, two systems” and forge ahead with pragmatic approach and the spirit of rising to the challenge.

With the leadership of the CPC, the strong support of the nation and the success in implementing “one country, two systems,” Hong Kong compatriots will be able to share the glory of a prosperous and strong nation, said Chen Dong, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR.

Chuang Tze-cheung with the Hong Kong Celebrations Association said Hong Kong will continue to give full play to its unique advantages under “one country, two systems” and make greater achievements with the effective administration of the HKSAR government and concerted efforts of the society.

Celebrations were organized across Hong Kong, including parades of buses and fishing vessels. A commemorative movie named “1921” is running in multiple cinemas.