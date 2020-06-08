The story appears on
HK liaison office holds seminar on security bill
THE Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region held a symposium on the national security legislation on Saturday.
Speaking at the symposium attended by 21 Hong Kong deputies to the National People’s Congress and members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, director of the office Luo Huining said establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for Hong Kong to safeguard national security at the state level follows the principles of firmly safeguarding national security, upholding and improving the “one country, two systems” framework, adhering to governing Hong Kong in accordance with the law, resolutely opposing foreign interference and ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong residents.
Luo said the office has collected written opinions from all Hong Kong deputies to the NPC and members of the National Committee of the CPPCC and the symposium aimed to further hear comments and suggestions from them.
Participants of the symposium agreed that Hong Kong will not enjoy a high degree of autonomy, prosperity and stability if there is no national security.
Luo said the liaison office will forward their comments and suggestions to the related department of the NPC Standing Committee. It had collected 201 written opinions by Saturday.
