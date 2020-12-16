Advanced Search

December 16, 2020

HK money-laundering

Source: Xinhua | December 16, 2020

Hong Kong customs has busted a money-laundering ring and discovered suspicious remittance of HK$880 million (US$113.5 million). Four people from a local money service operator and an offshore company were arrested last Wednesday and HK$16 million of bank balance were frozen.

