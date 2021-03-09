Advanced Search

March 9, 2021

HK priority virus jabs

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 March 9, 2021 | Print Edition

Hong Kong’s vaccine program will be expanded to include more priority groups including teachers and delivery workers. About 93,000 people have been vaccinated since the public rollout started on February 26. Patrick Nip, the city’s secretary for the civil service said seven more preferential groups would be allowed, including workers in supermarkets, convenience stores, public transport.

