The story appears on
Page A6
March 9, 2021
Free for subscribers
HK priority virus jabs
Hong Kong’s vaccine program will be expanded to include more priority groups including teachers and delivery workers. About 93,000 people have been vaccinated since the public rollout started on February 26. Patrick Nip, the city’s secretary for the civil service said seven more preferential groups would be allowed, including workers in supermarkets, convenience stores, public transport.
