HK releases new clean air plan

Hong Kong yesterday published a new clean air plan, with measures from reducing transport emissions to using new air quality-monitoring technologies, in an effort to become a more livable and world-class low-carbon city.

The new plan will ensure that Hong Kong has air quality on par with major international cities by 2035, Wong Kam-sing, environment secretary of the Special Administrative Region government, said.

Six major areas were highlighted in the plan, including green transport, emission reduction, clean energy and scientific management.

“In view of the challenges brought by climate change, it has become a global trend to explore the use of the latest green technologies to reduce carbon emissions,” Wong said, adding that the city will progressively tighten its air quality targets every five years.

Hong Kong initially issued a clean air plan in 2013 and updated major goals four years later. A series of measures have been implemented since.