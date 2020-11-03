HK snares record US$39m of meth

Home » Nation

Hong Kong authorities yesterday announced a record seizure of over half a ton of methamphetamine, saying the coronavirus pandemic had led smugglers to riskier bulk shipments in place of traditional drug mules.

The crystal meth — reportedly worth around HK$300 million (US$39 million) — was discovered last Thursday hidden in a shipping container with a declared cargo of cement bags, officials said.

The shipment was headed from Vietnam to Australia, but suspicions were reportedly raised by its unusual route.

The container originated in Mexico, went through South Korea and then remained in Vietnam for three months before sailing onto Hong Kong.

“We believe the traffickers were trying to avoid customs investigations and surveillance by designing such an extraordinarily circuitous route,” Barry Chu, head of the city’s Customs Drug Investigation Bureau, told reporters.

Chu said the pandemic, which has dramatically slashed international travel, has cut off one of the most reliable and expendable transport methods for drug cartels — the use of human “mules.” “This year, due to widespread travel restrictions, most of the trafficking was carried out via freight transport, postal services and express delivery,” he said.

Most of the 244kg of meth Hong Kong customs have seized over the nine months before Thursday’s record haul was smuggled in this way, he added.

Hong Kong officials said no arrests have been made over last week’s record find.

But investigators will share evidence with international law enforcement organizations.