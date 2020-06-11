HK to relax restrictions in a phased manner

Home » Nation

HONG Kong is expected to further relax social distancing restrictions and consider canceling border control measures and 14-day compulsory quarantine in phases in the near future as its COVID-19 epidemic situation continues to stabilize, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said.

Lam made the remarks in a Facebook post on Tuesday, after the Hong Kong government decided earlier in the day to roll out more measures to safeguard employment and create jobs to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small and medium-sized enterprises make up over 90 percent of Hong Kong’s business establishments and constitute the backbone of the society. The government has attached great importance to SMEs in relief measures to safeguard employment and support economy, as helping those enterprises survive means conserving strength for Hong Kong’s economic recovery, Lam said.

Citing a government survey on recent business activities of Hong Kong’s SMEs, she noted a gradual resumption of businesses after the government started to relax social distancing restrictions.

The survey showed that the current diffusion index on business receipts for SMEs grew to 41.9 in May from 31 in April, and catering service saw the biggest rise, doubling to 52 in May from 25.5 in April, Lam said.

She said more time is needed for Hong Kong to get out of the difficulties and return to normal. The Employment Support Scheme is aimed to provide timely assistance to help employers retain their employees and tide over difficulties together.