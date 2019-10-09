HK violent acts a ‘dangerous situation’

Home » Nation

CHIEF executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said yesterday that the violent acts these days have sent Hong Kong into “a very dangerous situation,” vowing to stop violence with utmost determination and resolution.

Before presiding over a regular Executive Council meeting, Lam told the press that such violent acts were “lawless and bottomless” and completely disregarded law and order.

After the HKSAR government announced an anti-mask law last Friday, masked rioters and vandals carried out severe and massive sabotage acts across various districts in Hong Kong, vandalizing and paralyzing the entire Mass Transit Railway system that carry 5 million people on an average day every day.

Thugs and villains also wrecked and looted selective stores that have presence in or links with the Chinese mainland, beat up residents who disagreed with them and illegally blocked roads and intercepted vehicles to check their identity cards. “Such acts have created massive and great panic, spread a sense of terror and made it difficult for Hong Kong to restore calm and order,” Lam said.

After almost four months of violence, the vast number of Hong Kong residents have been hurt, with the retailing, catering and tourism industries that employ about 600,000 people being the hardest hit.

Preliminary data from the HKSAR government showed the number of tourists to Hong Kong dived 30 to 40 percent in September from the same period last year.