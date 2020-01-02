HKSAR to foreigners: Stay out of our affairs

Home » Nation

THE government of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region rejected foreign interference in Hong Kong’s affairs in a statement in the small hours of yesterday.

The statement was made in response to an open letter from a group of overseas politicians and persons to the HKSAR chief executive. The HKSAR government firmly refutes unfounded and misguided claims in the letter.

A spokesperson of the HKSAR said that over the past six months violence had escalated and reached an alarming level.

Masked rioters vandalized public facilities and shops, committed arson, hurled petrol bombs as well as wantonly attacked police officers and people with different views, the spokesperson said.

An innocent man was set on fire in broad daylight by protesters while a government contract cleaner was killed by a brick thrown at him. So far, 520 police officers have been injured on duty. Meanwhile, no protesters were killed as a result of direct police action.

The extent of students and minors being involved in such violent protests is particularly worrying, the spokesperson added.

On New Year’s Eve, rioters hurled petrol bombs in various districts, causing damage to a police vehicle and three private cars, according to Hong Kong police.

Despite the rampant violence, police exercised restraint in law enforcement, the spokesperson said, noting that police did not initiate actions against protesters and only responded with appropriate and proportionate force when protesters took part in illegal activities.