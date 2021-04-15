Hainan ramps up efforts to be leader in medicine

Home » Nation

An exhibition on innovative medicines and medical equipment opened on Tuesday in the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, displaying 810 exhibits from 16 countries.

South China’s Hainan Province has stepped up efforts to boost its medical sector, with the pilot zone taking the lead in opening up.

Of the total exhibits, 441 are yet to be approved for sale in the Chinese mainland market while 394 made their debut in the country, official data from the pilot zone showed.

The exhibits have not officially entered the Chinese market, but can be used for treating patients exclusively in the pilot zone, thanks to the area’s advantageous policies targeting imported medicines and medical equipment.

A total of 80 transnational pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer and Astellas Pharma, are taking part in the exhibition.

An action plan was released in September 2019 to allow faster approval of imported medicines and medical equipment in the pilot zone and delegate the evaluation power of senior professional titles in the health sector to the area.

During the exhibition, Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis released a new drug, Beovu, for treating Neovascular (Wet) Age-related Macular Degeneration, for the first time in China.

“By working closely with Boao in partnership and leveraging its unique benefits and favorable regulatory policies, we are fully committed to bringing new products to patients in China at the shortest possible timeline to rapidly address unmet patient needs in China,” said Johan Kahlstroem, head of strategy and new launch at Novartis.

Dan Brindle, China CEO of Novartis, said that the pilot zone has created a brand-new model and is more open to the world.

“In the next five years, we have nearly 50 new drugs applying for approval on the Chinese mainland,” Brindle said.

The time involved in the approval process for imported medicines has been reduced to as short as 17 minutes, said Gu Gang, director of the Lecheng pilot zone administration, noting that Lecheng also has preferential policies for import tariffs.