Hainan’s consumer goods expo largest in Asia Pacific

THE first China International Consumer Products Expo kicked off yesterday in Haikou, the capital of south China’s Hainan Province.

Slated for May 7-10, the event has attracted 648 overseas companies and 1,365 brands from 69 countries and regions, as well as 857 enterprises and 1,263 brands from China.

Covering 80,000 square meters, the expo will be the largest consumer goods expo in the Asia-Pacific region, the organizers said.

The 60,000-square-meter international exhibition space features products including jewelry, food and health products from leading brands.

A forum on global consumption innovation will be held during the expo, and a series of new products will debut, organizers said.

Co-hosted by China’s commerce ministry and the Hainan provincial government, the expo is expected to attract more than 30,000 buyers and 200,000 visitors.

To cater to the demand for high-end leisure products among the country’s new rich, the city of Haikou will hold a yacht show during the event, which will feature 107 yachts of 58 brands from 12 countries and regions.

Switzerland, as the guest of honor for the expo, has planned to launch 81 activities of consumer product debuts releasing new products.

Swiss Ambassador to China Bernardino Regazzoni said that the expo will be a new opportunity for Switzerland to attract more Chinese consumers purchasing quality luxury products without going abroad.

“We made efforts to bring all these goods to the Hainan expo, as the broadest possible example of all what Switzerland produces in quality luxury goods,” Regazzoni said.

The event will be the first international expo to be held in Hainan since China released a master plan in June 2020 to build the island province into a globally influential and high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.

It is also the first-ever expo focused on consumer products organized by the world’s second-largest economy. It is expected to showcase the country’s consumption power, facilitate the construction of the free trade port, and contribute to the new development paradigm of dual circulation.

Han Shengjian, director of the Hainan International Economic Development Bureau, said the expo serves as a platform for displaying and trading fine consumer products.