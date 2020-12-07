Happy holidays

The story appears on
December 7, 2020
China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism has urged efforts to strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control measures as winter tourism heats up.
COVID-19 infections imported from outside the Chinese mainland lead to an increased risk of local virus transmission, the ministry noted in a recent circular, calling on local-level culture and tourism authorities to guide tourist attractions to improve emergency response plans.
