Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

December 7, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Happy holidays

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 7, 2020 | Print Edition

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism has urged efforts to strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control measures as winter tourism heats up.

COVID-19 infections imported from outside the Chinese mainland lead to an increased risk of local virus transmission, the ministry noted in a recent circular, calling on local-level culture and tourism authorities to guide tourist attractions to improve emergency response plans.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿