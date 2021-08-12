The story appears on
August 12, 2021
Health insurance boost
China will establish a sustainable multi-tiered medical insurance system, according to a recent circular on developing lists for medical benefits.
The system will clearly define rights and responsibilities, and provide moderate support, says the circular released by the National Healthcare Security Administration and the Ministry of Finance.
The lists consist of the basic system and policy, as well as items covered by medical insurance fund and its criteria on payment.
