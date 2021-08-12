Advanced Search

August 12, 2021

Health insurance boost

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 12, 2021 | Print Edition

China will establish a sustainable multi-tiered medical insurance system, according to a recent circular on developing lists for medical benefits.

The system will clearly define rights and responsibilities, and provide moderate support, says the circular released by the National Healthcare Security Administration and the Ministry of Finance.

The lists consist of the basic system and policy, as well as items covered by medical insurance fund and its criteria on payment.

