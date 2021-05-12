Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

May 12, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Helicopter crew dead

Source: Xinhua | 00:11 UTC+8 May 12, 2021 | Print Edition

All the four crew members on board a helicopter were confirmed dead after it crashed into a lake in Dali City, the southwestern Yunnan Province, on Monday morning, local authorities said yesterday. Two crew members were rescued around midday on Monday, but died after emergency medical treatment failed. Two other members were found around 2:55am yesterday and confirmed dead. The helicopter crashed into the Erhai Lake as it was trying to draw water to clear and irrigate a burnt area caused by a forest fire.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿