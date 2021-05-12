Helicopter crew dead

Home » Nation

All the four crew members on board a helicopter were confirmed dead after it crashed into a lake in Dali City, the southwestern Yunnan Province, on Monday morning, local authorities said yesterday. Two crew members were rescued around midday on Monday, but died after emergency medical treatment failed. Two other members were found around 2:55am yesterday and confirmed dead. The helicopter crashed into the Erhai Lake as it was trying to draw water to clear and irrigate a burnt area caused by a forest fire.