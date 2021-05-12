The story appears on
Page A8
May 12, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Helicopter crew dead
All the four crew members on board a helicopter were confirmed dead after it crashed into a lake in Dali City, the southwestern Yunnan Province, on Monday morning, local authorities said yesterday. Two crew members were rescued around midday on Monday, but died after emergency medical treatment failed. Two other members were found around 2:55am yesterday and confirmed dead. The helicopter crashed into the Erhai Lake as it was trying to draw water to clear and irrigate a burnt area caused by a forest fire.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.