March 1, 2021
Historic treasures
A series of short videos documenting cultural relics from China’s major museums will be aired on the state broadcaster China Central Television from today. In the short videos, viewers can enjoy the charms of national treasures from 130 state-level museums and 13 major galleries nationwide, with the relics introduced by museum curators.
