Homecoming for stray elephant

A LONE elephant who broke away from a herd marching through southern China has been captured and returned to a nature reserve in Yunnan Province, officials said, in the latest twist of a journey that has caused chaos but captivated Chinese social media.
He was part of a herd of Asian elephants that has spent months rambling across the province, traveling over 500 kilometers from the nature reserve in one of the longest ever animal migrations of its kind in China.
Since setting off in spring of last year, they have pilfered shops and trampled crops worth over US$1 million, and thousands of residents have been evacuated from their path.
The solo 10-year-old strayed from the group a month ago.
On Wednesday, the elephant, weighing more than 1.8 tons, was tranquilized and taken to the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, the wildlife department in Yunnan Province said. It did not specify how he was transported some 530 kilometers back to the reserve.
After being released in the reserve, state broadcaster CCTV showed him foraging for food among lush green foliage before taking a dip in a river.
Male elephants usually leave their mother’s herd to live alone or in small groups when they reach sexual maturity.
